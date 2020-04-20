Mosinee man arrested in Marshfield; accused of having 43 grams of methamphetamine

A Mosinee man is in the Wood County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond on charges of felony bail jumping, felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Marshfield Police said Dakota D. Strebig, 24, was arrested after a suspicious person(s) complaint on the 2000-block of W. Veterans Parkway Sunday. Officers came into contact with three people, one of them on probation. Because of that, officers performed a search, but Strebig wouldn't get out of the vehicle. He became resistive and was arrested. As they took him into custody, they found 42 grams of methamphetamine on him. The street value is $4,000.

Strebig has numerous open cases in Eau Claire County, including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.