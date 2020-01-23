Mosinee enacts 'secure' perimeter due to suspicious person in the city

The Mosinee School District has enacted a secure perimeter due to a suspicious person in the city.

The superintendent's office says students will not be allowed to enter or exit the building.

A letter sent to parents at 11:18 a.m. Thursday stated:

Due to a suspicious person in the City of Mosinee, we are now on a secured perimeter which means no one will enter or exit the building without administrative approval. All Students and Staff are safe. I will email again once law enforcement resolves this situation. The Police are actively working on this incident.

David Muñoz

Superintendent

Mosinee School District

Mosinee Police are responding to the call and were not available for questions at the time this article was published. NewsChannel 7 will update this story when more information is released.

