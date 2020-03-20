Mosinee company buys employees lunch to support local restaurants

Life is dramatically different for bars and restaurants across the state, as they can now only serve food via delivery or takeout. But there's a concerted effort to help locally owned establishments across the area.

Tiffany Koss and Brad Jacobson at Pit Stop Bar and Grill in Mosinee, Wisconsin on March 20, 2020. (WSAW)

Kafka Granite has been a staple in the central Wisconsin area for more than 40 years. Now based in Mosinee, they've made it their mission to help local restaurants around them for as long as they can.

"That's instantly your fear, is are we going to be able to get through this storm right now?

For Brad Jacobson, better known as “Pugs”, his initial worry upon hearing the restrictions placed on restaurants by the state this week wasn't for himself.

"My first concern was for our employees,” said Jacobson. “We currently have 18 employees here right now, and four of them are full time. So their main source of income is out of here."

Pit Stop is a popular refueling spot with Kafka Granite's employees, and Tiffany Koss immediately sprang into action to help.

"I called him up right away and asked him what his hours were going to be for the week,” said Koss. “We have a few different facilities in the greater Mosinee area, and we've been taking them lunch. We plan on featuring a new restaurant every week."

When Koss told Pugs of the plan, the reaction at Pit Stop was emotional.

"When I first got the news I was with one of my other employees,” said Jacobson. “And we both got teary eyed, I'm not going to lie to you, it was amazing."

And for Kafka, the benefit is two-fold.

"It really was a thought of 'ok, what can we do to help stimulate the local economy?’” said Koss. “But at the same time, do something feel good for our people and make sure that they have a warm meal once a week as well."

What the company has dubbed as the "Curbside Challenge", has spread like wildfire on social media. With Incrediblebank among one of the companies from far and wide to follow suit.

"I've had people reach out to me from other states saying that they're going to take the "Curbside Challenge" and do the same that we are doing,” said Koss.

"The support from the community and our local businesses here has just been amazing,” Jacobson said. “Very heartwarming."

For those of you that may be fans of Pit Stop already, they've changed their hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Now as for which restaurant Kafka Granite will support next week? They have one picked out, but they'll wait to surprise them Monday morning.