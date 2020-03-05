Mosinee City Council set to vote on new athletic training facility

A new multi-purpose athletic training facility will be up for a vote at Monday’s Mosinee City Council meeting. The plan for the privately owned facility was proposed by Crystal Finishing Systems Inc. owners Mark and Laurie Matthiae, with a plan for the 30,000 square foot facility to be built on their company’s property in the Central Wisconsin Business Park.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity for our community,” explained Jeff Gates, Mosinee’s city administrator. “Not only having such a facility for our athletes here in our area but being able to attract people from outside our area to Mosinee.”

Gates says the city was made aware of the plans for the project about 3 weeks ago, with the city’s planning commission approving the project at their meeting Wednesday night, agreeing to recommend the project to the city council.

“There were no concerns at all,” said Gates. “The planning commission concurred that this facility is an exciting opportunity for the city and that the business park is a great location to handle the facility as far as any traffic generated from it.”

According to Gates, the facility will be a place for athletes to work on their skills, with facilities made for hockey, basketball, volleyball, baseball along with other sports. The project will not be funded at all by the city. Gates said all the money used for the project will come from the Matthiae family and any other donations they can raise for it.

Should the city council approve the project, Gates says the next step will be acquiring a building permit. He says that it is his understanding that the Matthiae family hopes to build the facility this year.

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to Mark Matthiae for comment on the project. We have yet to hear back.