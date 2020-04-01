Mosinee School District provides Wi-Fi on wheels

The wheels on the bus go round and round as the Mosinee school district delivers Wi-Fi to students around the school district.

Instructions hang on bus in Knowlton for students to connect to on MArch 31, 2020. (WSAW Photo).

To give all students equal access to the internet, every weekday three buses will park at the Knowlton Municipal Center, Bergen Town Hall, and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Kronenwetter.

Students and their parents can simply drive up to one of the buses and connect to the Wi-Fi using the direction seen on the side of the bus.

The service began on Tuesday where kids like Alyssa Mathwich, snuggled with pillows and blankets in the trunk while doing homework.

"I think it's really nice because some people don’t have internet, and it's easy access to come in, do your internet and do your schoolwork,” Mathwich said.

Families are asked to stay in their cars while using the internet to abide by the CDC guidelines and keep their distance.

At this time the Bergen and Knowlton locations will have three sessions from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., noon to 4 p.m. where kids can also grab lunch, and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the evenings. The Kronenwetter locations will only have the morning and afternoon sessions.

The David Munoz, the Mosinee School District Superintendent said they plan to provide this service until school closure is over.

"That's really where this comes from. That students and parents in all parts of our district have just as much access as everybody else. And they have access to food as well,” Munoz said.