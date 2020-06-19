Mosinee School District details plan to reopen this fall

The Mosinee school district will be open for in-person classes at least for the summer. If that goes well, then maybe students will be in classrooms this fall.

Schools are grappling with how to open this fall, but Mosinee has a plan and intends to open as regularly scheduled.

“We are planning to be open every day," Mosinee Superintendent David Munoz said.

The summer school will start on July 6, and that will be the trial-run for a plan to bring the in-person school back.

The plan, detailed in a 5-page document, includes detailed instructions for how they intend to keep children and adults safe, including virtual options for those vulnerable, strong recommendations of masks, and social distancing where possible.

“We’re going to be doing the very best we can with our students and staff,” Superintendent Munoz said.

A big part of the plan is keeping the virtual options for those who cannot attend school in-person or choose not to.

“We’re going to take care of all of our students either in person or if need be remotely full time or in some sort of hybrid way,” Superintendent Munoz said.

“Separate from Covid-19, this is something that schools do all the time. Meaning accommodations and that sort of thing. It’s just not very public until now."

One grandparent said that bringing in-person classes was a good move for the students.

“I think the children need to get back to school. I think they need that inclusion of seeing their friends,” Donna Wesenick, who has two grandchildren that attend Mosinee Public Schools, said.

Wesenick added that she feels safe with her grandkids at school.

“I think the school has done a good job in their research in determining what the appropriate protocols to take .”

Summer school already has several hundred students signed up. The school will be utilizing all three buildings to spread out students. Beyond that, they will continue to educate teachers and staff to enforce the rules.