Organizers for the LogJam Festival in Mosinee said this year’s event will be canceled due to COVID-19.

It was scheduled to be held Aug. 14-16.

According to a news release, the challenge of keeping all attendees safe while covering all expenses would be an overwhelming task.

“Our goal has always been to deliver the best event experience possible for our supporters and our sponsors. We will be working diligently to offer more of the same for LogJam 2021,” the release stated.