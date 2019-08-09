Mosinee LogJam Festival reminds community of Mosinee's heritage

The annual Mosinee LogJam Festival kicks off Friday evening to educate the community by bringing them back to the past. The festival looks to honor Mosinee’s history and lumber industry heritage through historic re-enactments, showcases, music, trading and so much more. Al Erickson, the founder of LogJam says the festival is for everybody.

“It’s a festival designed with the whole family in mind,” said Erickson.

All the fun starts at 4 p.m. where vendors and exhibitors will provide homemade crafts and food for purchase and learning. Many dedicated historians will also be dressed up for the festivals re-enactment encampment to show what it was like to live in the area during the fur trade.

Saturday starts with a Woodsman 5K run with a historic salute to Marathon County Educators to follow. Also on Saturday is an open horseshoe tournament.

The festival has three or four musical acts every night, as well as kid’s games, activities tents, food and beer from Point Brewery. The music runs until one in the morning both Friday and Saturday but the festival will finish at four on Sunday.

