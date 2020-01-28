More than half of Americans don't use all their vacation time

Planning for a vacation might not be a top priority for many but the Wisconsin Department of Tourism says not only is it good for the economy, it’s good for your well-being.

Photo: Pixabay / MGN

On National Plan for Vacation Day, Wisconsin's Tourism Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney is encouraging Wisconsinites to use their vacation time. Meaney made a stop Tuesday at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Sells to talk about the importance of taking a break.

"What we've learned is that far too many Americans actually leave vacation days on the table and never use them at all, they forfeit them entirely,” said Meaney. She says this isn't just bad news for the tourism industry. "It's not good for people, ¦their health and wellness and their psychological well-being," Meaney says.

Officials say not only should you start planning your next vacation now but consider making plans to spend those days off right here in Wisconsin. "We are the waterpark capital of the world so we do have some name recognition there and people around Wisconsin know if they want a fun family vacation, couple's getaway, anything to do with water, they come to Wisconsin dells," said Leah Hauck, Communications Manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau.

Meaney says without question vacations, and time away from the things that keep us busy every day is an important part of taking care of ourselves. “Start that conversation with your friend or your spouse or group of pals and decide what you want to do and how you want to spend your time. You've earned that time off, you deserve to take a break,” she said.

Officials say if Americans used all their time-off to travel our economy could see a $150 billion boost in travel spending creating 3-million U.S. jobs.

Click here for resources to help plan your next getaway.