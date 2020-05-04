More than 80K test negative, 8,236 test positive for COVID-19, 51 labs now testing

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Monday, 340 people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of one death from the previous day.

Statewide, 8,236 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 272 positive cases from Sunday. The state currently has 51 active testing labs.

Of the total number of positive cases, so far, 1,621, or 20% of patients have been hospitalized.

Locally, Marathon County reported two new positive cases, bringing the county's total to 21. However, the newest cases were not included in Monday's DHS numbers.

As of Monday, 48% or 3,973 of the state’s 8,236 cases have recovered. And 48%, or 3,922 were recently diagnosed. The report states patients need to be symptom-free 30 days after diagnosis to be considered recovered.

DHS states the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

• Documentation of resolved symptoms

• Documentation of release from public health isolation

• 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

So far, 80,467 have tested negative for COVID-19.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County. So far locally, Forest, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases, however, local health officials say it’s unlikely no cases exist in those counties.

