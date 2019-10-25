More than 5,500 helped by state's addiction recovery hotline

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the United Way of Wisconsin report 5,594 people contacted The Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline during its first year of service.

The free and confidential service is managed by 211 Wisconsin under a contract with DHS. It connects individuals seeking help for challenges with alcohol, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, prescription painkillers, and other drugs for themselves or a loved one to services in their community.

“Too often people delay seeking treatment for a substance use challenge simply because they don’t know where to begin,” stated DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “The Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline is a good first step toward treatment and recovery.”

The Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline is available statewide 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 211 or 833-944-4673. People who may not be comfortable speaking directly to an operator can text their ZIP code to 898211 or use the live chat option at addictionhelpwi.org .

