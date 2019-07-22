More than 50,000 remain without power Monday

Parts of Wisconsin continue to recover from destructive weekend storms.

We Energies says nearly 21,000 remain without power Monday morning due to one of the most powerful storms to hit the Fox Valley in two decades. Power has been restored to more than 80,000 customers since Friday night.

About 30,500 Wisconsin Public Service customers remain without service with 8,850 in Green Bay. Nearly 4,300 Alliant Energy customers are still out of service Monday.

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes Friday night. One near Jeffris in Lincoln County, another near Tripoli in Oneida County and a third near Mosinee in Marathon County. The weather service confirmed a fourth tornado Saturday morning near New London in the Fox Valley.

Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools have canceled summer school classes Monday because of a lack of power.

