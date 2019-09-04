More than 300 grams of meth, THC Wax found in Weston drug bust

The Wausau Police Department is warning the community about a drug called THC Wax that’s becoming more common throughout north central Wisconsin. According to law enforcement, some people have been sent to the hospital after using the illegal substance.

“The waxes and some of the butter shatters can be upwards of 90% of THC, so it’s much stronger than regular marijuana and you only need a smaller quantity to get the same effect,” explained Lt. Melinda Pauls with the Wausau Police Department.

Last week Wednesday, three people were arrested during a drug bust in Weston and another man was arrested on Monday in connection to the same case. At least two of those arrested involved procession of THC Wax, but all involved meth.

In criminal complaints obtained by NewsChannel 7, 34-year-old Brian Clark from Weston was pulled over during a traffic stop by Wausau Police. During the stop, officers found THC Wax and meth in the car. Clark was taken into custody and is now facing several charges including a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

During the investigation, Clark informed police he was “fronted” the drugs from 24-year-old Cole Watson who lives in Weston. Police describe the term “fronted” as the intent to receive controlled substances for free, with the understanding the recipient will pay the supplier back once the drugs are sold for a cut of the profit.

“Typically during a drug bust we find user sized quantities,” added Lt. Pauls. “But this was a dealer so this was a much larger quantity.”

Wausau Police searched Watson’s home and found more than 300 grams of meth in his possession along with THC Wax, which would total more than $10,000 if sold on the streets. Watson's girlfriend was one of the other parties arrested; her connection to the crime is unclear at this time but she remains in jail.

Watson remains in Marathon County Jail on a $200,000 cash bond and is facing several felony charges including possession of intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Both Watson and Clark are expected to make their next court appearance on Monday to determine if there’s enough evidence for their case to head to trail.