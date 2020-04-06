More than 2,400 Wisconsin National Guard members ready to serve as poll workers

More than 2,400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard have been mobilized to state active duty. They'll serve as poll workers in Tuesday's election, if needed.

The troops gathered Monday, completed necessary training, began receiving assignments from their county or municipal clerks, and began assisting with polling place setup.

Wisconsin National Guard members reside in all 72 Wisconsin counties and will serve in the county in which they reside wearing civilian clothes and serving in the roles of traditional poll workers, if needed.

“While potentially serving as poll workers in this election is a new role for the Wisconsin National Guard, serving our state and civil authorities during times of need is one of our core missions,” Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, said. “I’m incredibly proud of the Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard for the versatility and adaptability they’ve demonstrated in getting ready to support this request for assistance. Bringing more than 2,400 troops online in a matter of a day is no small task, but our entire team has answered the call and will be ready to serve our state during the election, if needed.”

The Wisconsin National Guard also assisted the Wisconsin Elections Commission in the weeks and days leading up to the election by getting and distributing items necessary to ensure safe and sanitary polling sites around the state like hand sanitizer, wipes, spray bottles, and more.

