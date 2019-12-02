More than 200 trees donated from Central Wisconsin to military families

More than 200 Christmas trees were donated to military families Monday morning from local tree farmers. Volunteer veterans met up with tree farmers at Marathon Park in Wausau to fill a Fed Ex van with the trees.

Volunteer veterans load donated Christmas trees into a Fed Ex van on Dec. 2, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

All the trees will be donated to 65 military bases across 17 countries through the annual Trees for Troops program. Charles Newby with Newby Evergreen Farms donates trees every year. He said he’s happy to give back to those who give so much the country.

"It's the least the growers can do to support the military. We're happy and pleased that they support us and we can do something to help support them,” Newby said.

Throughout the last 15 years the program has donated over 200,000 trees to military families. It’s said that Wisconsin will give about 600 of the 17,000 trees that will be donated this year.

The goal of the program is to spread a little holiday cheer the service men and women for the holidays.

