More than 173,000 Wisconsin voters request absentee ballots

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports Wisconsin voters are requesting absentee ballots at a record pace with concerns about Coronavirus COVID-19.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 173,000 absentee applications have been received by Wisconsin municipal clerks. According to a news release, that exceeds total requests for three of the last four Spring Elections.

“We are encouraged that so many voters are requesting absentee ballots already, especially through the MyVote Wisconsin website,” stated Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. She urged anyone who isn’t currently registered and wants to vote absentee for April 7 to act immediately – by Wednesday, March 18.

“We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely,” she said. If your name or address has changed since you registered, you need to register with your current information. You can check your registration status at myvote.wi.gov, click on “My Voter Info.”

March 18 is the deadline for electors to register to vote by mail or online for the Presidential Preference Primary and Spring Election. After this date, electors must register in person in the municipal clerk's office or at the polling place.

According to state law, mailed voter registration forms must be postmarked no later than the third Wednesday before the election. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. the same day.

Online voter registration is available at https://myvote.wi.gov