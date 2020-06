According to the Wisconsin Public Service outage map, 10,448 customers are without power in Mosinee.

As of 8:15 p.m. Friday, crews were on the way to assess the outage, but it's unclear what caused the outage.

The outage map also shows 544 people without power in Kronenwetter and 345 in Wausau.

