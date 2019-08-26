More than 100 golfers take to the links for 'Fore A Cure' event

More than 150 golfers took to the links at the Wausau Country Club on Monday to help raise money for various programs at the Marshfield Clinic Health System.

The event has raised more than $2 million over the last 14 years to fight breast cancer and help support children's programs. The 18 hole golf scramble included a silent auction along with other raffles on the course. The event also feature a putting challenge for anyone who could make the longest putt.

This was the 15th year of the 'Fore the Cure' event and they were aiming to raise around $150,000. "The money will go towards breast cancer awareness and prevention in the state of Wisconsin, we are also going to help out the child advocacy center at the Marshfield Clinic, juvenile diabetes and we are helping with pediatric oncology. We are sincerely thankful for the participants and we are just thankful for making the state of Wisconsin what we want it to be," said Jon Gadbois, Organizer.

They plan to be back at the Wausau Country Club next year to set another fundraising milestone.