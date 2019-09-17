More prosecutors coming to counties throughout Wis. in biggest allotment since 1990

Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Administration shared its list of counties that will be receiving new prosecutor positions.

The 2019-21 biennial state budget approved 64.95 additional full time assistant district attorney positions. The legislature originally adopted the allocations recommended by the Justice Coalition, a group of criminal justice leaders throughout the state including district attorneys. Gov. Tony Evers approved the additional positions, but vetoed the allocations, requiring district attorneys offices to apply to get some of those full time positions in their county.

The allocations released today are very similar to those recommended by the Justice Coalition.

Louis Molepske, district attorney for Portage County and president of the Wisconsin District Attorney's Association says the allotment is the largest full time employee increase since the Gov. Tommy Thompson signed the budget bill into law in 1990, making all county prosecutors state employees.

The additional positions are part of a plan to help address the backlog of criminal cases throughout the state. Part of the allocations will help counties like Taylor and Price, where the sole prosecutor is the district attorney, manage caseloads and provide backup when the district attorney is out sick or on vacation.