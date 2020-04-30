More people working on gardens during 'Safer at Home' order

With spring on the doorstep, hardware stores and greenhouses are seeing even more people needing their services because of COVID-19.

"It's pretty common, during this time of the year. Good weather all of them things just generate business and that's what we're here for," Grebe's Co-owner Tim Grebe said.

For Grebe's this isn't like years in the past. The 'Safer at Home' order has put the business almost three weeks behind schedule.

"When the stay in place actually came in there was a lot of people that wanted to get their stuff in before they sheltered in a little bit. We've been fighting that battle for the last couple weeks, and we've gotten a little closer to being caught up, but all of a sudden the nice weather has definitely put us behind the eight-ball as they say," Grebe added.

The impact isn't only being seen in lawn care equipment, Down to Earth Greenhouse says that greenhouses across the nation are seeing more gardeners.

"They were seeing record number of people really wanting to come in and get in the greenhouse. They are tired of being at home, they want to be outside," Down to Earth Co-Owner Micki Luebbe explained.

As it turns out, spending time in your garden is actually healthy.

"The microbes in soil actually have a anti-depressant effect. So just being able to dig in the dirt, be out in the sun, just out in the outdoors with the fresh air, there's nothing like it for mental health," Luebbe added.

Over time, it seems that gardening has become a Wisconsin tradition.

"When people come here you can just see the smiles on their faces, this is their joy. Knowing that they are basically buying things that are making their house prettier, working on their mental health, it just brings them joy," Down to Earth Co-Owner Chris Luebbe stated.

Down to Earth Greenhouse is opening for the first time Friday, May 1.