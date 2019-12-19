More nice donations to Share Your Holidays

Thank you to the members of St. Andrew Lutheran Church of Rib Mountain. Their very nice pastor dropped off a very generous $3900 donation to Share Your Holidays.

Also, a big thank you to Compass Counseling, which made a generous donation of $2000.

St. Stephen Lutheran Church of Wausau donated $500. The Am-Vets Post 2939 also pitched in $800.

You can drop off money or non perishables here at the NewsChannel 7 studios or take money to any Incredible Bank branch.

The donations will be split between the Salvation Army and Neighbors' Place.

Food goes to Peyton's Promise for several different food pantries.

You can also donate online at share your holidays dot org.

As always, thank you for sharing you holidays.

