Monday marks the 'second half' of Election Day

The second half of a traditional Election Day arrives at 4 p.m. Monday when local election officials can start posting results from April 7.

As of the morning of April 13, 1,098,489 absentee ballots had been returned. That's out of the 1,296,071 absentee ballots that were reported to be sent to voters.

In Marathon County, 21,384 returned absentee ballots, in Wood County 13,090 returned absentee ballots, and in Portage County 13,038 returned absentee ballots. Those numbers are according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Absentee ballots had to be postmarked by April 7 and received by April 13 to be counted.

