MommyFest gives moms an excuse to relax

Moms, grandmothers, aunts and women in the community are welcome to take a break on Saturday Feb. 15th for the 6th annual MommyFest.

A mom gets a free massage while relaxing at MommyFest. (WSAW Photo)

The afternoon of pampering, education, child care and shopping will take place at Hotel Marshfield by the Wood County Breastfeeding Coalition. Rachel Rademan from the coalitions’ board said moms shouldn’t feel guilty about taking time for themselves.

We put ourselves last. We always put our kids first, our families first and there is nothing wrong with that. Taking care of your family but you can't pour from an empty cup. So if you aren’t taking care of yourself you are not going to be as much use to anybody else. You can be a little bit selfish and feel good about it. So just take time for you,” Rademan said.

This free event features vendors specializing in ways to make mom's lives easier as well as information about car seats, sleeping safety and physical therapy for those who are pregnant or have just delivered.

New this year is a bounce house and ball pit to the child care area.

No registration is needed to participate. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.