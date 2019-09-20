Mom, teen to be charged Friday for alleged roles in drug deal and shooting

Two people arrested for their alleged roles in a shooting in Wausau Sept. 11, are expected to be formally charged Friday.

Police say Julie Appleyard, 46, drove her 16-year-old son to sell vaping cartridges that contained marijuana. The incident escalated into a shooting with her son suffering a grazing gunshot injury. Following the investigation he was in intensive care at Aspirus Hospital.

Appleyard told police that she and her son were planning on selling the product to 20-year-old Kaiden Bemowski.

Police say Bemowski and a 14-year-old girl intended to rob Appleyard’s son. The girl grabbed the product and ran. The 16-year-old got out of his mom’s car and chased after her. Bemowski told police he fired several rounds from a handgun trying to scare him, but one round struck the 16-year-old. Appleyard then tried to run over Bemowski before taking her son to the hospital.

Bemowski was arrested on attempted first-degree reckless homicide, armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is also in jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

