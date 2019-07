The mother of the 15-year-old boy critically injured after police said he was beat with a baseball bat on July 1 is urging anyone with information to contact the Wausau Police Department.

In a statement to NewsChannel 7, Kelly Garduno thanked first responders.

“We want to specially thank his heroes that night. For without you we may not have Junior with us at all.”

Wausau Police said the teen was targeted and the act was not random.