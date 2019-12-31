Missing man found in Crawfish River, police say

Daniel Martinelli
By  | 
Posted:

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) -- The body of man who hadn’t been seen since he left a downtown Columbus business early Saturday morning was found in the Crawfish River, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Daniel Martinelli was reported missing around 8 a.m. about six hours after leaving the unnamed business around 2 a.m., authorities say.

His body was discovered in the river around 2:30 p.m. Monday, police said. The Dane Co. Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine how he died, they added.

His death remains under investigation.

Read the original version of this article at www.nbc15.com.

 