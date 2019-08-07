Missing Waukesha man may be headed to Wood County

Investigators say they have new information regarding a 72-year-old man last Tuesday afternoon in Lisbon.

A Silver Alert issued for David Stenzel states he may be hitchhiking. He also has ties to the Wisconsin Rapids area and may be attempting to go there.

Stenzel is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 172 pounds. He was last seen at home in Waukesha County.

He is on foot and believed to be wearing a black t-shirt and black jogging pants. Anyone with info is asked to call Waukesha County Sheriff's Department at 262-548-7122

