Missing Ripon girl believed to be with man wanted for child sexual assault

A 15-year-old girl missing from Ripon is believed to be traveling with a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.

Ripon police say Cassandra Garza was last seen Wednesday, October 30, at the Big Minnow Bar in Holcombe, in Chippewa County. She indicated she was headed for North Dakota.

She's believed to be riding with Talin Ross, a 21-year-old from Berlin who's charged in Green Lake County with second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16. Online court records show he was charged last Friday, Nov. 1, and an arrest warrant was issued the same day.

Cassandra is 5'5" and 220 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair. She wears glasses and has a nose piercing. She has a scar on her left leg.

Their car is described as a gray, 2003 model Pontiac Bonneville four-door. It has a newer Wisconsin license plate, ACM 1642.