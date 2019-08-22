Miss Wisconsin makes a stop on the 400 Block in Wausau

Miss Wisconsin visited the 400 Block of Downtown Wausau as she was heading to the Price County Fair on Wednesday.

Alyssa Bohm was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June, after serving as Miss Rock River Valley. She said she's having her best summer yet and loves getting to travel all across the Badger State as part of her duties.

"Being in parts of the state that I haven't been to in a very long time, like Wausau, and also getting to know more about our sponsorships and being able to impact people with my own social impact initiative."

Bohm said the last time she was in Wausau was when she was just 8years old to adopt her family dog.

She said she looks forward to continuing her reign and visiting cities across the state as she prepares for the national competition in December.

