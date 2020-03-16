Minocqua man facing charges after pursuit and crash

A 36-year-old Minocqua man is facing numerous charges after police said he lead them on a chase early Sunday morning.

Eric Negri remain in the Oneida County Jail.

According to a news release, around 3 a.m. officers attempted to stop a pick-up for not using headlights. Officers said a short pursuit ensued and the driver crashed into a tree.

Officers are recommending Negri be charged with fleeing an officer, operating on the influence, possession of cocaine, and other drug charges.