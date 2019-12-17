Minocqua, Rhinelander Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

The Minocqua and Rhinelander Salvation Army’s need your help to reach their fundraising goals.

As of Saturday, the Minocqua Salvation Army has raised $14,241.51. The goal for this season is $40,000.

The Rhinelander Salvation Army has raised $17,455.70. The goal for this season is $55,000.

Financial goals are based community needs.

Organizers say bell ringing concludes on Christmas Eve, and many shifts are still open. Shifts are 90 minutes, and open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Click here to find a bell ringing shift.

