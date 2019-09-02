Minocqua residents gather to wave goodbye to tourists

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and the end of tourist season in the North Woods. As tourists head south on Highway 51, Whitman’s Bar in Minocqua has a unique way of bidding them goodbye. It’s a tradition that started in the 1960s after the bar opened in 1964.

On Monday, the tradition continued as people lined up their lawn chairs and enjoyed drinks, live music and grilled food, as the horns of passing tourists added to the chorus of goodbyes.

"We thought we'd wave goodbye to everybody else who's going home,” said summer tourist Rich Greening, who was hoping to avoid the traffic before heading home tomorrow.

As tourists head back home, locals take time to reflect on the money they bring to the area.

"Without the tourists there wouldn't be hospitals, there wouldn't be the schools that we have up here,” said Shauna Whitman, a cook and bartender at Whitman’s Bar.

This year is the 49th year of this tradition, meaning that next year is a big anniversary. And they plan to celebrate 50 years in a big way.

"Oh you guarantee we're going to do something crazy for 50 years. We always do something crazy, but 50 is going to be special," said Minocqua resident Roxanne Blowers.

But the fun is not over by any means in the North Woods. This year's Beef-a-Rama is set for September 27th and 28th.