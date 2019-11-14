Minnesota store sells out of PBR 99-pack in under 24 hours

Limited edition Pabst Blue Ribbon packs containing 99 cans for $59.99 were available at the MGM Wine and Spirits in Mankato, Minnesota on Tuesday.

The store completely sold out of the seven-foot long packs, less than 24 hours after advertising the deal on their Facebook page.

Some customers came as far away as Blaine, Minnesota, to get their hands on one of the limited edition packs.

By 11:15 a.m., the last one was carried out of the store.

MGM staff say they aren’t sure if the store will get another shipment of the limited edition packs.