Minnesota- based trucking company ceases operations, has terminal in Wausau

LME Trucking, headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, ceased operations July 12 leaving some of their employees without paychecks.

WMTV-TV reports LME employees about 600 workers nationally.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, they did not receive a layoff notice from the company for any Wisconsin locations. DWD recommend if employees did not receive a paycheck, they should file an unpaid wage claim with the equal rights division.

LME has a terminal on West Street in Wausau. It's unclear how many people work at that location. No LME trailers or signage were at that location as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

LME Trucking made the announcement on their website.

We apologize for the inconvenience of the situation but effective July 12, 2019 LME Inc. will no longer be making pickups or deliveries of freight due to unforeseen circumstances and have ceased operations. Our plan is to utilize an alternate carrier to assist in getting all freight delivered and some staff are remaining to help with that. Freight handled by the alternative carrier will be billed by the alternative carrier but with your LME rates applied to the invoice. There will be some delays in the transits of these moves and they may be significantly delayed in some remote locations. LME Inc.