148th Fighter Wing to pay tribute to health care workers with Eagle River flyover May 13

The Minnesota National Guard along with the 934th Air Wing of the Air Force Reserve will be conducting additional statewide flyovers Wednesday in recognition of those on the frontlines of the COVID-19.

The flight path includes Ascension Hospital in Eagle River. The flyover is scheduled to occur between 11:25-11:40 a.m.





"We chose several hospitals as flyover points, but it is truly only a symbolic gesture, as the intent isn't to honor only those facilities, but all the essential workers statewide," stated Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard.

Tuesday, the Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing conducted flyovers in several Wisconsin cities.