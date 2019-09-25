Storm winds impact road construction

Disorderly and broken traffic barriers congested roads in Merrill Wednesday morning. Strong storm winds swept through the region Tuesday night.

Downed traffic cones after strong storm winds | September 25, 2019 | Photo taken by WSAW

While the storm damage was not severe, around 3,000 power outages were reported at the height of the storm and crews worked through the night to clean up downed trees.

By Wednesday morning it was road construction sites that appeared to sustain the most damage. Winds carried some cones to the opposite side of the road. Others were broken.

No lasting travel impacts are expected.