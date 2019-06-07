Milwaukee pays tribute to fallen police officer

In a touching moment during the ceremony for fallen Milwaukee police officer Charles Irvine, Jr., is family members joined his police family to pay their respects at a plaque in his honor.

Mayor Tom Barrett said, "it demonstrates the love that he had in his life. How many people loved him and respected him and were there to support him."

Stationed out of district four, the 23-year-old and his partner were pursuing a driver wanted in connection to mobile drug trade, when their squad lost control.

"All he wanted to do was be a police officer and serve his community. And he died doing so," said Chief Alfonso Morales.

Irvine was the first of three M.P.D. officers killed in the line of duty over the next nine months.