Milwaukee man killed in Adams Co. UTV crash

According to a press release from Adams County Sheriff's Office, Richard J. Strube, 46, of Milwaukee was killed Friday in a UTV crash.

It happened at about 7:43 p.m. on 15th Ave near CTH C in the Town of Big Flats. Authorities responded to a report of a UTV vs. UTV crash.

An initial investigation states that two UTV's and two ATV's were riding together on 15th Ave. The two UTV's crashed, causing a 2017 Polaris UTV to leave the road and roll.

The driver of that UTV, Strube, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. Life-saving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful.

Two other UTV riders were also transported for non-life threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin DNR-Bureau of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Lifestar EMS, Nekoosa EMS, Big Flats First Responders, the DNR and Wisconsin State Patrol all assisted Adams Co. Sheriff's Office.

No other information is being released at this time.