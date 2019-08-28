Milwaukee man in custody after drug bust in Marshfield

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man, arrested in Marshfield, could face seven felony offenses after he's accused of having drugs totaling more than $5,000 in his possession.

According to a news release, Marshfield Police said they did a traffic stop Wednesday on the 400-block of W. Park Street. Since they were given indication by the department's K-9 Steffi, officers started patting down the people inside the vehicle. The Milwaukee man, identified as Alexander D. Dixon, tried to run off but was later arrested after officers tased him.

Dixon was taken to an area hospital for the injuries he suffered while fleeing officers. Police said he tried to throw away a plastic baggie that had 43 grams of cocaine, 180 oxycodone pills, 23 Vyvanse pills, 11 Xanax pills and 2 Percocet pills. Those drugs totaled more than $5,000.

Dixon could be charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, felony bail jumping and resisting arrest.