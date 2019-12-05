Milwaukee man charged in Wausau shooting

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Wausau early Tuesday morning.

Jemetrius Farmer, Jr is being held on $50,000 cash bond after making an initial appearance in Marathon County Court Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents, Wausau Police responded to a report of gunshots on McIntosh Street on Wausau’s east side just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators found 3 shell casings on the ground in that area.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a confrontation at an apartment on S. 25th Street earlier that morning. Court documents say Farmer pointed at gun at another man in the apartment. The man then left the apartment along with two other people.

A short time later, police say Farmer confronted those people on McIntosh Street, got out of his vehicle and fired his gun several times.

A neighbor heard the shots and called police.

Investigators found a gun in a snowbank at the apartment complex later that morning.

Farmer is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 16. He's facing charges of recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, and three counts of negligent handling of a weapon.

