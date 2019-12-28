Milwaukee car crash kills 3, injures 3

Authorities in Milwaukee say three people are dead and two injured after a car crashed into a tree.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says two adults and a child are dead after the Friday night crash.

Police say the three killed were a 29-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl.

A 5-month-old boy was taken to the hospital in grave condition and a 1-year-old girl is in stable condition.

Police say a witness reported the car was traveling fast when the driver lost control and crashed into the tree about 8:15 p.m. Friday on Milwaukee's north side.