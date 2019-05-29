Milwaukee bus driver rescues boy wandering through traffic

A Milwaukee bus driver is caught on camera rescuing a young boy who was wandering through a busy intersection in Milwaukee on May 15.

Video shows Cecilia Nation-Gardner honking her bus horn to alert other drivers--many of whom continued driving through the intersection as the boy walked through the streets. She then jumps out, shouting at the drivers as she runs across the street to grab the boy's hand and walk him to her bus.

WITI reports that officers learned the boy has a disability and had wandered away from school.