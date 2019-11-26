Milwaukee Honoring Rosa Parks on Public Buses

The Milwaukee county transit system in Wisconsin is paying a special tribute to civil rights icon Rosa Parks starting this Sunday.

Every bus will have an open seat with a red rose, a special placard featuring parks' photo, and a message about her courageous act.

A public bus is the perfect place for a tribute to parks, because it was on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama that she made her mark in history.

It was December first, 19-55, and parks was headed home after a long day at work. She was arrested for refusing to give up her seat for a white passenger, as was required under the Jim Crow practices of the time.

Parks' arrest sparked the Montgomery bus boycott - a seminal moment in the civil rights movement. It also led to a supreme court ruling desegregating public transportation in Montgomery.

This is the fourth year that M-C-T-S has done the tribute

It runs Sunday, December first through Tuesday, December third.

Parks died in 2005 at the age of 92.