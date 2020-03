The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is reporting a 66-year-old man has died of COVID-19.

It is now the state’s third death from coronavirus.

According to a tweet on the office’s official page, the man was from Milwaukee and had been hospitalized for several days prior to his death.

Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 155 people in the state had COVID-19.

Two other deaths were reported in Ozaukee County and Fond du Lac County.