Milwaukee County reports woman, 57, dies of COVID-19; state's deaths now at 8

An eighth person in Wisconsin has died from coronavirus.

According to a tweet from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, a 57-year-old woman from West Allis died after complications with the virus. She had reportedly been hospitalized since March 19.

57 year old female from West Allis died at a local hospital from complications of corona virus (COVID-19). Had been hospitalized since 3/19. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 26, 2020

The number of deaths in Wisconsin has risen to eight, after this latest death and the two reported Wednesday, including Dane County's first death.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' reported six deaths Wednesday. The two newest deaths will be added to Thursday's cases.

Milwaukee County has had five deaths. Fond duc Lac County, Dane County, and Ozaukee County each report one death.