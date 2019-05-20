Milwaukee Bucks program helps Wausau students plant trees

Fourth and fifth graders at John Marshall Elementary School in Wausau planted five new trees Monday morning thanks to grant money from a new Milwaukee Bucks program.

The Bucks and American Transmission Company partnered this year on a program called "Trees for Threes." For every three pointer the Bucks make at the Fiserv Forum this year the program sponsors the planting of a new tree in Wisconsin. The Bucks made 573 three-pointers at home this year.

The Wausau School District applied for the grant and received money to buy five trees. The trees went to John Marshall Elementary because several trees had to be removed when recent upgrades were made to the school's parking lot.

Fourth grade teacher Emily Martin says the program is helping the kids learn about the planting process and respect for nature.

"They are new trees, they're just like people and their bark is like skin and they can be hurt and we need to be respectful of them as well," said Martin.