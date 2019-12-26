Millions of opioid pills delivered to north central Wisconsin patients leading up to epidemic

More than 1.2 billion pain pills were shipped into Wisconsin over seven years leading up to the opioid crisis.

A court order this year granted The Washington Post's request for Drug Enforcement Administration records tracking those shipments for 2006-2012. The paper compiled the data and encouraged the public and journalists to explore how expansive the distribution was.

More than 76 billion hydrocodone and oxycodone pills were distributed to patients throughout the U.S. between 2006-2012; more than 1.2 billion went to Wisconsin. More than 110 million were delivered to the 15 north central counties NewsChannel 7 covers, those being Adams, Clark, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Taylor, Vilas, Waupaca, and Wood counties.

Broken down, that is between 10.5 to 49.1 pills per person per year depending on the county. Oneida County at 49.1 had the second most pills per person per year in the state, just behind Columbia County at 50.5.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' new drug death dashboard shows between 2014-2019 there have been 3,862 opioid related deaths in the state; 839 this year alone. Oneida County had the highest opioid death rate in the NewsChannel 7 viewing area, with Wood County not far behind.

"Over the years physicians did not recognize that the people were accelerating their use until all the sudden it kind of hits you in the face that there it is," Dr. Sylvia Dennison said.

She is a psychiatrist with Aspirus, specializing in addiction. She said a couple of years ago, around the height of the opioid epidemic, Aspirus adopted a new policy to drug test patients receiving controlled substance prescriptions.

"That's been controversial because of course of costs," she said. "And patients will look at us and say, 'Well, are you telling me you think I'm an addict?' The answer is no, not necessarily."

She explained the goals are to ensure the patient is actually taking the prescription, taking the prescribed amount, and not taking other substances that could be a dangerous or deadly combination.

"I've had teachers point out that this child supposedly is getting a substantial amount of of a stimulant drug, but his behavior doesn't change, only to find out that maybe the patient's not getting it," she said. "If we do a drug test on that child, we find out there is no stimulant there. We know he's not getting it. So the child isn't benefiting from it. Plus, we as the providers are inadvertently contributing to the problem of having those stimulants on the street."

She said some patients, especially those taking multiple medications, may think they are taking the prescription correctly, but in reality they are not.

"If the person thinks they're getting it, but they're not getting better and we find that the opioid isn't in their system, then we know something is wrong," she stated. "Is it a provider? Is it a child? I think we're all familiar with the idea of someone coming in and just kind of shopping in your medicine cabinet. It does happen."

In addition to trying to prevent pills from getting into the hands of people not prescribed them, she said they do not want to add another patient to the problem.

"Many of our patients have never abused an illegal drug in their lives. They've only used medications the way we prescribed them," she explained. "And all of a sudden they can't stop."

If doctors find that someone is starting to become dependent on a prescription or that person is selling the drug, Dr. Dennison said depending on the situation, they will either stop prescribing the drug, wean the patient off the drug, or refer the patient to one Aspirus' programs or for services through community programs.

"Non judgmental, straight up straightforward," she stated. "'I'm concerned,' because I am. 'And now, I know this is painful to realize that you probably are having a problem with this medication, I can help you.'"

Dr. Dennison said currently, patients prescribed a controlled substance can expect a drug test at least once a year. She said they are in the final stages of revising the policy, potentially requiring patients to be tested every appointment. In most cases, she said insurance covers the cost of this drug test.

In addition to the drug testing, doctors have been able to see what controlled substance prescriptions have been given to patients from other doctors since 2013. Since 2017, a law requires doctors to check that list.