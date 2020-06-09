Miller Park vandal causes $40K in damages

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the man who broke into Miller Park last week used a tractor to carve his name into the playing surface.

Keyon A. Lambert, 40, was charged with a felony count of criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The criminal complaint details that Lambert found an unlocked door and made his way to the playing surface. According to the criminal complaint, Lambert used the front bucket to damage the pitcher's mound and digging holes in the field.