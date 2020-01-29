Mild temperatures impacting bait, sport shops in Wisconsin

Several winter activities that would typically take place on the ice this time of year are on hold or canceled because of how unsafe it is. For the past few weeks, northcentral Wisconsin has seen above-average temperatures that have made the ice very weak.

“The ice isn’t as thick or safe as we would like it to be,” said Kurt Justice who is the owner of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop located in Minocqua. “It has also impacted business.”

Justice says depending on where you live, the current ice conditions are safe for people to walk on, but almost all locations in the area are unsafe for vehicles. This has played a big role in how many people are participating in activities on the ice.

“We are seeing fewer customers which means a lot less sales. Overall, we’ve seen less enthusiasm about going out and ice fishing and it’s impacting a lot of events that would bring people out to the north wood,” stated Justice.

This is not uncommon for Justice's store, but for stores throughout the area. Justice believes the mild temperatures have made people less likely to attend events held on the ice and discouraged ice anglers.

“December for 2019 was about 50% or 60% behind in sales for us compared to the year before in 2018,” said Justice.

For those still willing to go out on the Ice, Justice says to purchase good boots due to the amount of slush caused by recent snowfall that has melted. Justice also encourages people to still support the many charities and organizations that hold events on the ice during this time of year.