Midwest Express Returns to Milwaukee

Midwest Express airlines is restarting non-stop flights out of Milwaukee to three cities.

The first returning flights landed in Milwaukee today, just before 9:30 a.m.

In a press conference, the president of Midwest Express said that he is happy that the airline is back in Milwaukee. He also said that the company hopes to have the first planes take off before the end of the year.

The first three routes will be flying to Grand Rapids, Michigan, Omaha, Nebraska, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

The airline also promised it's popular warm chocolate chip cookies baked on board will return as well.